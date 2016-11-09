Nov 9 Ebix Inc

* Ebix Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.74

* Ebix Inc - On November 6th, communicated to Patriot National, Inc. its decision to terminate all discussions regarding a potential acquisition

* Ebix - Presently working on cost rationalization exercise, that is expected to deliver reduced expenses of about $1.5 million/ quarter beginning in Q1 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 revenue $75 million versus $66.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: