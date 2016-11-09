UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Nov 9 Ebix Inc
* Ebix Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.74
* Ebix Inc - On November 6th, communicated to Patriot National, Inc. its decision to terminate all discussions regarding a potential acquisition
* Ebix - Presently working on cost rationalization exercise, that is expected to deliver reduced expenses of about $1.5 million/ quarter beginning in Q1 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 revenue $75 million versus $66.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.