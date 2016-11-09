Nov 9 Sunopta Inc :
* Sunopta Inc says continues to believe it has ability to
achieve its mid-term targets, in time frame provided, as
furnished in April 2016
* Sunopta -in order to support efforts to meet or exceed
mid-term targets, co, together with Oaktree, continued to make
progress on its value creation plan
* Sunopta Inc says has announced intention to close its
juice processing and packaging facility in San Bernardino, CA
* Sunopta Inc says continues to review its product
offerings and is focused on simplifying portfolio
* Sunopta -will invest in areas where it has a structural
advantage and will assess impact of exiting product lines where
Sunopta is not effectively positioned
* Sunopta Inc says plans to engage third party support in
manufacturing, procurement and logistics to enhance quality and
capture savings
* Sunopta Inc says sales efforts will be reorganized by
channel, rather than geography
* Sunopta -revenue negatively impacted by about $5.0 million
in Q3 due to recall of certain sunflower products and fire at
third party contract manufacturing facility
* Sunopta announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial
results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $348.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $360.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: