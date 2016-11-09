BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 9 Crocs Inc
* Crocs inc - on a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 11.6%, compared to three months ended september 30, 2015.
* Crocs inc - revenues were in-line with guidance at $245.9 million for three months ended september 30, 2016
* Qtrly revenues were in-line with guidance at $245.9 million for three months ended september 30, 2016
* Crocs inc - improved inventory management resulted in a $21.4 million, or 11.2%, decrease in inventory as of september 30, 2016
* Expects fy 2016 revenues to be $1,034.0 million to $1,044.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $213.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crocs, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.034 billion to $1.044 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri