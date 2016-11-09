Nov 9 Crocs Inc

* Crocs inc - on a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 11.6%, compared to three months ended september 30, 2015.

* Crocs inc - revenues were in-line with guidance at $245.9 million for three months ended september 30, 2016

* Crocs inc - improved inventory management resulted in a $21.4 million, or 11.2%, decrease in inventory as of september 30, 2016

* Expects fy 2016 revenues to be $1,034.0 million to $1,044.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $213.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S