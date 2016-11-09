Nov 9 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ARIAD announces phase 1/2 trial data on investigational drug Brigatinib published in the Lancet Oncology

* ARIAD says as of June 2015 data cutoff, in ALK+ NSCLC patients with prior crizotinib treatment, confirmed ORR was 62 percent and median PFS was 13.2 months

* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc says in crizotinib-naive ALK+ NSCLC patients, eight of eight patients had a confirmed response

* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says seeking accelerated U.S. marketing approval for Brigatinib in patients with metastatic ALK+ NSCLC who are resistant or intolerant to crizotinib

* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Brigatinib to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2017

* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says FDA has granted ARIAD's request for priority review for ALTA trial of Brigatinib and has set an action date of April 29, 2017