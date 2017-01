Nov 9 Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* Diamondrock Hospitality qtrly comparable revpar was $187.91, a 0.8 pct increase from comparable period of 2015

* Diamondrock Hospitality qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.15

* Diamondrock Hospitality qtrly hotel adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.12 pct, an increase of 23 basis points from comparable period of 2015

* Diamondrock Hospitality qtrly revenues $220.1 million versus $214.1 million last year

* Diamondrock Hospitality Company currently expects to spend approximately $130 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2016

* Diamondrock Hospitality sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share in range $0.99 per share - $1.04 per share

