UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Nov 9 Gtt Communications Inc
* GTT Communications to acquire Hibernia Networks
* GTT Communications says deal for $590 million
* GTT Communications says cash portion of purchase price will be funded with proceeds from additional debt issuance
* GTT Communications says transaction consists of $515 million in cash and approximately 3.3 million shares of gtt common stock
* GTT Communications says debt syndication process will be led by KeyBank National Association and Credit Suisse, who provided committed financing for deal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.