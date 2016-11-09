BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 9 Sphere Resources Inc
* Onelogin acquires Sphere Secure Workspace to provide next-generation mobile application management for the enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share