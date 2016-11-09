Nov 9 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $1.10 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $1.49

* Q3 revenue $7.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* plans to initiate a rolling submission of biologics license application for KTE-C19 with FDA in December 2016

* potential approval and commercial launch of KTE-C19 expected in 2017

* cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities as of Sept 30, to be sufficient to fund current operations through first half of 2018