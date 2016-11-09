BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $1.10 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $1.49
* Q3 revenue $7.3 million
* Q3 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* plans to initiate a rolling submission of biologics license application for KTE-C19 with FDA in December 2016
* potential approval and commercial launch of KTE-C19 expected in 2017
* cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities as of Sept 30, to be sufficient to fund current operations through first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent