Nov 9 Critical Control Energy Services Corp
* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says generated net
earnings of $0.3 million in Q3, compared to a net loss of $2.2
million in comparative period
* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says expects
recurring revenue from its services division to continue being
impacted for remainder of 2016
* Critical Control Energy Services - Impact of
reorganization changes are "evident" in results in Q3 2016,
expected to improve results further in 2017
* Critical Control announces third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 revenue fell 20.2 percent
