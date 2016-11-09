BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 CSX Corp
* CSX COO updates expectations for fourth quarter performance
* CSX Corp says in Q4, expect an eight cent earnings per share impact related to costs associated with refinancing near-term debt
* though now see Q4 EPS to be down, absent 8 cent impact, earnings remain consistent with prior guidance of flat to slightly down from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent