BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America reports october 2016 operational results
* October load factor 84.4 percent, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
* Airline's Oct. Traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) increased 13.6 percent
* says Oct. 2016 available seat miles 1.22 billion , up 10.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent