* Central Federal Corporation announces 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Central Federal Corp -Net interest income totaled $2.9 mln for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, increased $482,000, or 19.6%

* Central Federal-net income attributable to common stockholders for three months ended Sept 30, totaled $291,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share

* Central Federal Corp -Q3 earnings per share $0.02