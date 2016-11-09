BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Central Federal Corp
* Central Federal Corporation announces 3rd quarter 2016 results
* Central Federal Corp -Net interest income totaled $2.9 mln for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, increased $482,000, or 19.6%
* Central Federal-net income attributable to common stockholders for three months ended Sept 30, totaled $291,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share
* Central Federal Corp -Q3 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent