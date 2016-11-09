BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd :
* Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports first quarter results
* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.23
* Qtrly revenue $34.6 million versus $36.4 million
* In total, quarterly shipment volume and value were lower when compared with same period last year
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent