BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc qtrly revenue $69.3 million versus $62.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Big Silver Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 139,800 MWH
* Sees Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility to generate revenues of $17.2 million in first full year of operation
* Innergex reports its 2016 cumulative and third-quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent