Nov 9 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc qtrly revenue $69.3 million versus $62.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big Silver Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 139,800 MWH

* Sees Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility to generate revenues of $17.2 million in first full year of operation

* Innergex reports its 2016 cumulative and third-quarter results