BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.27 per unit, representing a 3.8% increase
* Plaza Retail REIT announces its 14th consecutive annual distribution increase and solid results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent