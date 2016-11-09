BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Weatherford International plc :
* Departure of Bernard J. Duroc-Danner, Chairman of Board, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
* Weatherford international plc says krishna shivram will lead company as interim chief executive office
* Krishna Shivram will lead company as interim Chief Executive Officer
* Robert Rayne, current Vice Chairman of Board, will serve as Chairman of Board
* Weatherford International plc says Krishna Shivram will continue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until a new CFO is named in coming days
* Weatherford announces Chairman and Chief Executive Officer departure and appointment of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
