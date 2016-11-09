Nov 9 Weatherford International plc :

* Departure of Bernard J. Duroc-Danner, Chairman of Board, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

* Weatherford international plc says krishna shivram will lead company as interim chief executive office

* Robert Rayne, current Vice Chairman of Board, will serve as Chairman of Board

* Weatherford International plc says Krishna Shivram will continue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until a new CFO is named in coming days

* Weatherford announces Chairman and Chief Executive Officer departure and appointment of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer