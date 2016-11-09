BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 10 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - "expect to achieve significantly greater long-term accretion as domestic crude oil production grows over time"
* Upon closing, ownership in Permian express partners llc will be approximately 85 pct SXL and 15 pct XOM
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Exxonmobil will contribute: its longview to Louisiana and Pegasus pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - will contribute its Permian Express 1, Permian Express 2 and Permian Longview and Louisiana access pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-Exxonmobil will contribute hawkins gathering system; idle pipeline in southern Oklahoma; and its Patoka, Illinois, terminal
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - concurrent with transaction, Exxonmobil and affiliates will enter into a preferred provider agreement with joint venture
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Sunoco Logistics will be majority owner and operator of joint-venture's assets
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-strategic JV with Exxonmobil in which co will form Permian Express Partners to combine some key crude oil logistics assets
* Sunoco Logistics announces strategic crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
