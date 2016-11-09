BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of 7% to 9%
* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin of approximately 70% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of approximately 68%
* FY2016 revenue view $346.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ZELTIQ announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $95.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $350 million to $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.