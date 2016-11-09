Nov 9 TPI Composites Inc

* TPI Composites Inc says total billings between $750 to $760 million for 2016

* TPI Composites Inc says capital expenditures to be between $50.0 million and $55.0 million for 2016

* TPI Composites Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 sales $198.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $192.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S