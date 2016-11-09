Nov 9 Spark Energy Inc

* Spark Energy Inc says raised 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $75.0 million - $82.0 million to $80.0 million - $85.0 million

* Spark Energy Inc says for quarter ended September 30, 2016, spark reported adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million compared to adjusted ebitda of $5.6 million

* Spark Energy Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results and raises 2016 guidance