BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Merrimack - data readouts of trials for lead product candidates will likely extend beyond its prior guidance
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - now anticipates that only $4.5 million of net milestones related to Onivyde are expected to be achieved in 2016
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates that achievement of remaining $42.0 million of net milestones related to onivyde will occur in first half of 2017
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc- qtrly total revenues $28.07 million versus $33.68 million, compared to previous quarter
* Q3 revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merrimack reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.