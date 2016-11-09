BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Seaspine Holdings Corp -
* Quarterly loss per share $0.84
* Company initiated reduction-in-force that will contribute to an overall reduction in its current employee base of approximately 8%
* Company initiated number of activities that are collectively expected to reduce cash spend in 2017 by approximately $9 million relative to 2016
* Seaspine announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $31.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $128 million to $130 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 2 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
