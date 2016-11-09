Nov 9 Harmonic Inc -

* Sees Q4 loss per share to be $0.20 to $0.18

* Sees Q4 net revenue to be $105.8 million to $110.8 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share to be $0.05 to $0.07

* Bookings for Q3 of 2016 were $97.3 million, compared with $117.3 million for q2 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $116.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.2 million