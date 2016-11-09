BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Harmonic Inc -
* Sees Q4 loss per share to be $0.20 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 net revenue to be $105.8 million to $110.8 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share to be $0.05 to $0.07
* Bookings for Q3 of 2016 were $97.3 million, compared with $117.3 million for q2 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $116.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.