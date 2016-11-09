BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Container Store Group Inc -
* Container Store Group Inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales range of -3.0% to -1.5%
* Container Store Group Inc sees net income for fiscal 2016 to be $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted common share
* Container Store Group Inc sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales to be $820 to $830 million, based on its planned store openings
* The Container Store Group Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 sales $205.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.1 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.2 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
