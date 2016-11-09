Nov 9 Agilysys Inc -

* Company continues to expect gross margin for fiscal 2017 to be in low-50% range

* Company was on track to achieve its outlook for adjusted ebitda to double in fiscal 2017 from fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda

* Agilysys reports fiscal 2017 second quarter revenue of $32.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $32.7 million versus $29.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $132 million to $136 million