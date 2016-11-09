BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Shake Shack Inc -
* Now expect to open 19 shacks this year and 21 to 22 next year, representing growth of 43% and 35% in 2016 and 2017, respectively
* Sees same-shack sales growth between 4% and 5% for FY ending Dec 28, 2016
* Raising total revenue to between $264 million and $265 million for fy 2016
* Sees same-shack sales growth between 2% and 3% for FY 2017
* FY2016 revenue view $258.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shake Shack announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $74.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.2 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.9 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $348 million to $352 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.