Nov 9 Shake Shack Inc -

* Now expect to open 19 shacks this year and 21 to 22 next year, representing growth of 43% and 35% in 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Sees same-shack sales growth between 4% and 5% for FY ending Dec 28, 2016

* Raising total revenue to between $264 million and $265 million for fy 2016

* Sees same-shack sales growth between 2% and 3% for FY 2017

* FY2016 revenue view $258.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shake Shack announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $74.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.2 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $348 million to $352 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: