Nov 9 Green Dot Corp

* Green Dot - now expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues to finish at high end of its previously guided range of $708 million to $713 million.

* Sees its full year non-GAAP eps to finish above mid-point of previously guided range of $1.39 to $1.44

* Green Dot reports third quarter 2016 total operating revenues of $154.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $154.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $151.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S