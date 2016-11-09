BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Virtusa Corp
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $218.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Virtusa corp - anticipates restructuring charge in 2nd half of fiscal 2017 of about $1.5 million to $2.0 million related to certain expense savings initiatives
* Virtusa announces second quarter 2017 consolidated financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $210.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $209.3 million
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.38
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.26 to $1.34
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.21
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.48
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $214.5 million to $219.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $854 million to $866 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.