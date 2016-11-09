Nov 9 PFSweb Inc

* PFSweb qtrly service fee equivalent revenue increased 18% to $54.5 million compared to $46.2 million in year-ago quarter

* PFSweb says expects 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $222 million and $228 million

* PFSweb says expects adjusted ebitda to range between $18 million and $20 million for 2016

* PFSweb reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $79.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $78 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02