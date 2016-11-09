BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 PFSweb Inc
* PFSweb qtrly service fee equivalent revenue increased 18% to $54.5 million compared to $46.2 million in year-ago quarter
* PFSweb says expects 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $222 million and $228 million
* PFSweb says expects adjusted ebitda to range between $18 million and $20 million for 2016
* PFSweb reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $79.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $78 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.