Nov 9 Everi Holdings Inc

* Believes that adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2016 will be modestly higher than $45.9 million of adjusted ebitda in Q4 of 2015

* Continues to expect that unit sales for games segment in Q4 of 2016 will exceed prior-year sales

* Everi reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $222.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S