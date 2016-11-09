Nov 9 Rapid7 Inc -
* Says for Q3 of 2016, total revenue increased 42%
year-over-year to $40.3 million
* Q3 revenue view $39.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue $154.6 million to $156.0 million
* Rapid7 Inc sees 2016 net loss per share (non-gaap) $0.87
to $0.84
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.91, revenue view $154.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rapid7 delivers third quarter 2016 financial results with
42% year-over-year revenue growth and positive operating cash
flow
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $40.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
