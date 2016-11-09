Nov 10 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* 2016 non-GAAP earnings guidance revised upward

* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says non-GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.78 to $0.82 for 2016

* Sciclone reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million

* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to $40.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19