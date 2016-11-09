BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 State National Companies Inc
* Raises 2016 outlook and provides 2017 outlook
* Qtrly premiums earned were $33.7 million, an increase of 12%
* Sees 2016 net earned premiums in range of $126 million to $130 million
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.10 to $1.20
* State National Companies reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $57.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.