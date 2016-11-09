Nov 9 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Revenue for three months ended September 30 was $20.8 million compared to $1.6 million

* Net loss for three months ended September 30 was $0.56 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juno reaffirms 2016 cash burn guidance

* 2016 operating burn estimated to be between $170 million and $195 million

* 2016 capital expenditures estimated to be between $40 million and $55 million

* Juno therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: