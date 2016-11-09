BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Revenue for three months ended September 30 was $20.8 million compared to $1.6 million
* Net loss for three months ended September 30 was $0.56 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno reaffirms 2016 cash burn guidance
* 2016 operating burn estimated to be between $170 million and $195 million
* 2016 capital expenditures estimated to be between $40 million and $55 million
* Juno therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
