BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Gear Energy Ltd :
* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Gear Energy Ltd - anticipates Q4 2016 production to range between 6,100 to 6,300 boepd
* Gear Energy Ltd- through remainder of 2016, Gear plans to drill three more horizontal wells
* Gear Energy Ltd - through remainder of 2016, Gear plans to drill three more horizontal wells
* Gear Energy Ltd. Announces third quarter 2016 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.