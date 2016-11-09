Nov 9 Gear Energy Ltd :

* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Gear Energy Ltd - anticipates Q4 2016 production to range between 6,100 to 6,300 boepd

* Gear Energy Ltd- through remainder of 2016, Gear plans to drill three more horizontal wells

* Gear Energy Ltd. Announces third quarter 2016 operating results