Nov 9 HC2 Holdings Inc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* HC2 Holdings Inc - backlog at end of Q3 was approximately $320 million

* HC2 Holdings - continues to see opportunities in commercial sector totaling over $400 million in potential new projects that could be awarded over next 2 qtrs

* HC2 Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $413.1 million