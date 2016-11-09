BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Workiva Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $48.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.98, revenue view $181.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Workiva announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.32
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.21
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.84 to $0.85
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.19 to $1.20
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.30 to $0.31
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $45.2 million to $45.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $177.5 million to $178 million
* Q3 revenue $44.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
