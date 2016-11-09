BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Mimecast Ltd
* Mimecast - for full year 2017, constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in range of 32% to 33%
* Mimecast - for full year 2017 revenue is expected to be in range of $177.5 million to $179.4 million
* Mimecast sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $174.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mimecast announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $44.9 million to $45.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $177.5 million to $179.4 million
* Q2 revenue $44.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.