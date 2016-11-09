Nov 9 Mimecast Ltd

* Mimecast - for full year 2017, constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in range of 32% to 33%

* Mimecast - for full year 2017 revenue is expected to be in range of $177.5 million to $179.4 million

* Mimecast sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $174.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimecast announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $44.9 million to $45.4 million

* Q2 revenue $44.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S