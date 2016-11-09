BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 10 Eastman Kodak Co :
* Eastman Kodak Co- company remains committed to completing sale of KODAK PROSPER business
* GAAP net earnings were $12 mln for quarter ended September 30, 2016, compared with a net loss of $21 mln for same period a year ago.
* Reiterated 2016 operational EBITDA guidance of $135 mln to $150 mln
* Kodak posts third-quarter profit of $12 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.5 bln to $1.7 bln
* Q3 revenue fell 11 percent to $380 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.