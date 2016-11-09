BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 10 Whitewave Foods Co :
* Whitewave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth will be 8.5 pct to 9.5 pct
* WhiteWave Foods Co says management now forecasts mid-single-digit percentage organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis for FY 2016
* WhiteWave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth will be 9.5 pct to 10.5 pct on a constant currency basis
* Whitewave Foods Co - now forecasts mid-single-digit percentage organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis for FY 2016.
* Whitewave Foods Co -for FY 2016, management now expects total adjusted operating income growth of 16 pct to 18 pct in reported currency
* Whitewave Foods - continues to expect co's investment in 2016 to be approximately $0.06 dilutive to FY 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whitewave Foods reports strong third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 sales $1.1 bln versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 bln
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.43 to $1.45 excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
