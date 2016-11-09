Nov 10 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals-continues to believe currently available resources will be sufficient to complete development of Firdapse

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 excluding items