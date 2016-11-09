BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Scana Corp
* Press release - Public Service Commission of South Carolina approves settlement agreement concerning South Carolina Electric & Gas Company's petition to update construction and capital cost schedules and to elect the fixed price option for new nuclear units
* Scana - SCPSC approved SCE&G's election of fixed price option provided for in oct 2015 amendment to SCE&G's agreement with Westinghouse Electric
* Approved capital cost schedule includes incremental capital costs that total $831 million
* Scana - total project capital cost is now estimated at approximately $6.8 billion or $7.7 billion including escalation and allowance for funds used during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.