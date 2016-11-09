BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Tier Reit Inc
* Tier Reit Inc - increases 2016 guidance for FFO & FFO, excluding certain items
* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 nareit-defined FFO per share $1.55 - $1.57
* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 FFO, excluding certain items $1.62 - $1.64
* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 same store GAAP NOI growth 0.0% - 0.5%
* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 same store cash noi growth 3.5% - 4.0%
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tier Reit announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items
* Q3 FFO per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
