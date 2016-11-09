BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Company reports that it has made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
* Alarmforce industries - further work is still required before it can be determined whether any restatement of alarmforce's historical financial statements will be required
* Alarmforce industries - co continues to engage with ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed employer health tax assessment of incremental taxes and penalties
* Alarmforce industries - anticipates that a decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of third week of november 2016.
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
