* Qtrly base funds from operations increased 39% to $52.6 million from $37.8 million

* Management reaffirms its full year fiscal 2017 base ebitda guidance of $223 million to $233 million

* Sales of $992.8 million for q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 9% from sales of $1,087.3 million in prior year

