BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Silver Wheaton Corp
* Silver Wheaton - attributable production in q3 2016 of 7.7 million ounces of silver and 109,200 ounces of gold
* Silver Wheaton - silver production for 2016 is now expected to be 30 million ounces in 2016
* Silver Wheaton - gold production for 2016 is now expected to be 335,000 ounces in 2016
* Silver Wheaton - 2016 forecast remains unchanged on a silver-equivalent basis at 55 million seos and on a gold-equivalent basis at 740,000 geos
* Silver Wheaton reports record quarterly gold production of over 100,000 ounces resulting in strong operating cash flow and 20% increase in declared dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue rose 52 percent to $233 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
