BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Twitter Inc
* Bain will assist with transition of COO role over coming weeks.
* Twitter - company initiates search for chief financial officer to succeed Noto
* Twitter - Matt Derella to continue leading global sales organization
* Noto in addition to being coo will continue as CFO until a new CFO is appointed
* Noto in addition to being COO will continue as CFO until a new CFO is appointed
* Adam bain to leave Twitter to explore new opportunities, company appoints Anthony Noto as COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.