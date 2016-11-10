Nov 9 Crown Point Energy Inc :
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $2.9 million versus $3.4 million
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive
officer will retire as an officer and director of company
* Brian Moss, co's executive vice-president and chief
operating officer, has been appointed as McCartney's replacement
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Made decision to close its calgary office as a part of its
ongoing cost-reduction initiatives
* Crown Point announces operating and financial results for
the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, CEO change
and additional cost reduction measures
