Nov 9 Mannkind Corp :
* Sanofi will purchase $10.2 million worth of insulin from
Mannkind in early December as part of its preexisting commitment
* Promissory note and security agreement between Mannkind
and Aventisub Llc are terminated
* Aventisub agreed to forgive full outstanding loan balance
of $71.56 million
* Mannkind Corp - all issues arising out of license and
collaboration agreement, supply agreement, promissory note,
security and transition agreement are resolved
* Mannkind and Sanofi reach agreement on afrezza
