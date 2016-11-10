BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 PHX Energy Services Corp :
* PHX Energy announces its third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 49 percent to C$35 million
* Q3 loss earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.16, revenue view C$34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.